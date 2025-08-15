3rd Mainland Bridge: Rehabilitation to cost N3.8t, new construction N3.6t — Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State will cost the Federal Government about N3.8 trillion, while a new construction will gulp N3.6 trillion.

The Minister disclosed this when he briefed State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Umahi said recent assessments revealed severe deterioration to the bridge’s piles and piers, largely caused by illegal sand mining, erosion, and corrosion.

He said: “The underwater problems are compounded by decades of neglect and human activities that have undermined the bridge’s foundations.

“We cannot delay.

“Whether we rehabilitate or rebuild, the resources and engineering expertise required will be enormous.

“We have approval for at least seven specialist contractors to carry out detailed investigations, designs, and bids for both rehabilitation and new construction under an EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing) arrangement.”

According to Umahi, the findings mirror earlier studies on the Carter Bridge, also in Lagos State, which was declared beyond repair by the contractor, Julius Berger, and recommended for full replacement at an estimated N359 billion.

Under the FEC approvals, the government will advertise public-private partnership (PPP) bids for the projects and hold funding talks with international lenders, including Deutsche Bank.

The Minister also announced FEC approval for emergency interventions on other damaged bridges nationwide, including Jalingo Bridge in Taraba State, Ido Bridge (damaged by fire) in Lagos State, Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State, Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, a bridge on the Abuja-Kogi route, bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor hit by vehicles, Jebba Bridge in Kwara State, and the Itokin-Ikorodu Bridge in Lagos State.

“These emergency works will be documented and forwarded to the President for approval through the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

