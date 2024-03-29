3rd Mainland Bridge: Minister gives date for full reopening

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has said that the main construction work on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State had been done and lane marking would be completed within seven days.

Umahi made the disclosure on the reopening during a tour of key infrastructure projects in Lagos State on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tour came as members of the National Assembly, comprising both the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works, undertook a joint oversight function in Lagos.

Recall that the Federal Government had on January 9, 2024 began comprehensive rehabilitation on the bridge due to several failed portions on it.

According to Umahi, only two things are left to be done on the bridge before it will be formally opened to the public.

He said: “The Lane marking, that is, painting the lines on the road to indicate lanes and traffic flow.

“This should be completed within seven days.

“Installing the solar-powered street lights will be done in seven days, but the most important thing is the lane marking.

“The moment the lane marking is done, we will open the road unofficially.”

The Minister said that the official opening ceremony would be held later, combined with the launch of the coastal road project when President Bola Tinubu visits.

Umahi acknowledged and praised the hard work of the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Korede Keisha, and her team for successfully completing the Third Mainland Bridge repairs.

The Chairman, House Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, appreciated the work done so far, saying that people had been commending the project based on what they had seen in the media.

He also acknowledged the vital role the bridge had played and how crucial it was to the area.

Using the idiom: “A square peg in a square hole,” Alabi noted that the Minister was perfectly suited for the job and had the necessary skills.

He assured Umahi of continued support from the parliament for his efforts.

NAN reports that the bridge is a dual carriageway, with four lanes for vehicles on each side, making a total of eight lanes.

The entire bridge covers a stretch of 11.8km.