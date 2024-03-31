3rd Mainland Bridge: Lagos confirms full reopening

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge effective April 4, 2024.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, had earlier said the bridge would be fully reopened during an inspection tour.

Umahi said only lane marking and lights were left as at the time of the visit last week.

He said once the lane marking was completed, it would be opened, adding that the light can be worked on after the reopening.

He gave a deadline of seven days for the reopening the Iyana Oworo bound side of the bridge.

Confirming this in a statement on Saturday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the bridge would resume full operations on April 4, 2024.

Osiyemi said in a statement: “We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4th, 2024, following extensive repairs.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and cooperation, and we look forward to even smoother travels ahead.”