The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has revealed that a dispute over N300 led to the loss of 12 lives on the Kirikiri waterfront during a water trip from Kirikiri to Badagry on July 29, 2020.

Odumosu disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on the achievements of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday.

He said at about 5:45pm on July 29, 2020, Marine operatives in the state received a distress call that a commercial boat with the inscription: “Mount Zion Transport,” fitted with 150HP Yamaha outboard engine, which was conveying 20 passengers from Kirikiri to Badagry, drifted to a stationary barge and capsized along the Kirikiri waterfront.

He said while five passengers were rescued alive, 12 corpses were recovered, with three still missing.

He said the driver, Elebiju Bimbo, swam to safety.

Odumosu added: “Investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the deliberate act of the driver.

“There was an argument between the Deckhand (conductor) and the passengers as to the transport fare.

“The driver insisted on N1,500 per passenger and the passengers said they will only pay N1,200.

“Because of the N300 difference, the driver turned off the boat engine on a turbulent waterfront.

“A big ship passed and stirred the water, creating a wave that drifted the boat to the stationary barge.”

Odumosu said Bimbo will be charged to court.