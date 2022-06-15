39-year-old Nigerian player found dead in Palermo, Italy

A Nigerian footballer, Akeem Omolade, has been found dead in Palermo, Italy.

FC Torino, the former club of the 39-year-old Nigerian, announced his death on Monday, via their website.

In a statement, FC Torino said: “The President Urbano Cairo and the whole Torino football club share heartily in the pain of the Omolade family for the death of Akeem Omolade, a former football player from Granada.

“Arriving at Toro from Treviso, Omolade played first in the Primavera squad and later in the First Team, making his Serie A debut with the grenade on February 2, 2003, in the match against Inter.”

According to available information, the Kaduna-born footballer moved to Italy at 17.

He joined Treviso, where he made his professional debut in Serie B.

After just one season, Omolade would sign up with Torino in the Serie A.

He also represented 11 other clubs in the country, including Treviso, Novara and Reggiana, before his retirement in 2017.