39-year-old man allegedly defiles minor at gunpoint

A Makurdi Upper Area Court in Benue State on Friday ordered remand of one Idris Abdullahi, 39, who allegedly defiled a 15-year-old at gunpoint.

The Magistrate, Dooshima Ikpambese, ordered that the defendant, a resident of 39, Eri Street, North Bank, should be kept at the Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi, pending advice of the state director of public prosecutions.

The Magistrate did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until July 20 for mention.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Veronica Shaagee, the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, from C Division, North Bank, Makurdi on June 27.

Shaagee told the court that Clement Gele of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, North Bank, Makurdi reported the case on June 25.

She said that Gele reported that the defendant defiled his granddaughter at gunpoint while she was going to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, North Bank.

Shaagee said that child defilement contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue State, 2004. Makurdi.