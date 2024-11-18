385 bag First Class honours in UNIBEN’s combined convocation

The University of Benin says 385 undergraduates are to earn First Class honours during its 49th/50th convocation scheduled for between November 20 and 23.

Prof. Lilian Salami, Vice-Chancellor of the university, announced this on Monday in Benin during a news conference to herald the convocation ceremony.

According to Salami, a total of 20,630 are graduating for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 sessions.

She said the award of first degrees would hold on November 22 while that of higher degrees would come up on November 23.

The vice-chancellor said out of the numbers, 10,609 graduated for 2021/2022 session while 10,021 graduated for 2022/2023 session.

Salami also announced conferment of professors Emeritus on seven distinguished academics as well on the university’s honorary degrees on three Nigerian personalities.

“It is gratifying to state that the University of Benin continues to beam its searchlight internally and nationwide to identify and honour distinguished personalities found worthy to be conferred with the recognition as Professors Emeritus and Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

“Seven distinguished Professors have been approved by the Senate of the university to be recipients of the honour of Professors Emeritus at this year’s convocation,” she said.

The recipients of honorary degrees, according to her, include Chief Leemon Ikpea, an oil, gas and construction company magnate, who would be conferred with Doctor of Business Administration.

She said Dr Kingsley Momodu; an alumnus and renowned dentist would be conferred with Doctor of Science and a foremost entrepreneur and Chairman, VESA Fisheries, Veronica Igbe, would be honoured with Doctor of Business Administration.

Salami, who said the convocation ceremony would be her last as the vice-chancellor of the school, recounted her achievements throughout the five year tenure at the ivory tower.

She said the milestone achievements included establishment of Information Communications Technology/Central Research Processing Unit (ICT/CRPU) and Centre for Educational Technology (CET)

“Management of the University has not relented in the efforts to re-position the Institution in the top hierarchy of Institutions of global reckoning.

“In this regard, the university has acquired over 100 additional desktop computers for computer-based examinations for the ICT Centre and 200 Desk-tops and lap-top computers distributed across departments and units to facilitate cutting-edge technology-driven assignments.

“These are aided by the provision of internet services, some of which are undertaken directly by many of the faculties.

“The ICT Unit, in the Vice Chancellor’s Office, now successfully deploys electronic voting in any election for which such mode is required,” she said.

She also claimed that automation of the registry and bursary departments sponsored by Latter Day Saints was on-going.

She counted various infrastructure development the university had been able to attract under her watch.

She said that the infrastructure included ultra-modern office buildings, lecture theatres, multimedia gadgets and faculty buildings, among others.

