382 Ogun State pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia

The first batch of pilgrims from Ogun State returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia after the completion of their hajj rites on Thursday.

The 382 pilgrims arrived at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos at 2:12am aboard Flynas flight XY7602.

Confirming the arrival, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Salau Dauda, thanked God for the mercy and protection of the pilgrims throughout the spiritual exercise, stating that no case of death was recorded.

Salau appreciated the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for putting necessary machinery in place for a hitch-free operation, while commending the pilgrims for their patience, perseverance and tolerance during and after the exercise.

He implored the pilgrims to continue to pray fervently for the peace and tranquillity of the State, the country and the world at large, and also pray for others to arrive safely, encouraging them to sustain the lessons learned during the pilgrimage, especially the other four pillars of Islam as demonstrated by Prophet Muhammad.

He noted that the flight to convey the remaining pilgrims had been scheduled without any further delay.

Speaking on behalf of other pilgrims. Alhaji Lukmon Lamina and Alhaja Aminat Jubril thanked God for journey mercy, appreciating the officials for their efforts which made the pilgrimage seamless.