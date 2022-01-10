38-year-old man stabs to death husband of his married lover

A 38-year-old man, Daniel Udoh, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for stabbing to death one Emaka Umonko, the husband of a woman whom the suspect was allegedly having secret love affair with.

The development was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Udoh was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, that Umonko, who had been suspecting the suspect of going out with his wife, confronted him.

According to available information, this was said to have a serious fight between the two men.

While the fight was going on, the suspect, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased several times on his back and chest, following which the deceased collapsed.

Upon the distress call, the DPO, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested and the knife recovered as exhibit.

The victim, a welder, was rushed to State Hospital, Ota.

Umongo was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The remains of the victim was subsequently deposited at Ifo General Hospital Mortuary for post mortem examination.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation with the view to charging him to court as soon as investigation is concluded.