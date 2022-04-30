Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

38-year-old man impregnates 15-year-old daughter, procures abortion

By No Comments1 Min Read

The police in Ondo State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Sunday Udoh, for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old daughter and attempting to procure an abortion for her.

SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement on Friday in Akure.

Odunlami said that on April 26, 2022, policemen attached to Ile-Oluji Division received a complaint of an attempt to procure an abortion by Udoh at a healthcare centre in Ile-Oluji, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state.

During investigation, she said the police discovered that the suspect was attempting to procure abortion for his daughter because he had been sleeping with her.

The case, she said, is currently being handled by the Gender Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure.

Share.

Related Posts