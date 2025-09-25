38-year-old man declared wanted for attempted murder, fraud

The Nigeria Police Force has declared wanted one Okoro Prince Nkemakolam for alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, assault, threat to life, and criminal breach of trust.

The Force made this known in a Special Police Gazette Bulletin released via its official X handle on Thursday.

The Force stated that Nkemakolam is wanted by the Office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force (INTERPOL), and the Head National Central Bureau, Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The bulletin stated, “The above-named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force. A warrant of arrest was issued against him by the High Court of Abuja.

“He is wanted for the offence of criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, fraud, threat to life, criminal breach of trust, and attempted murder by attacking the complainant with a machete and knife to the extent that he was admitted and stitched all over his head and his body, escaping death by the whiskers.”

The police described Nkemakolam as a 38-year-old man of medium height and build, with copper complexion and a square-shaped face.

According to the police, the suspect dresses in western clothes and speaks Igbo fluently, and was last seen in Benin/Abakaliki in Umobo community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Force urged members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja, through 080622129151.