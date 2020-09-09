No fewer than 3,700 applicants were screened for police constable jobs in Enugu State in the just-concluded physical and credential screening of applicants.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement on Wednesday. He said the exercise, which lasted for 16 days, covered applicants from 17 local government areas of the state.

“A breakdown of the 3,700 applicants screened per local government area shows the following: Aninri (127), Awgu (239), Enugu East (64), Enugu North (60), Enugu South (108), Ezeagu (312), Igbo-Eze North (340), Igbo-Eze South (340) and Igbo-Etiti (258) applicants.

“Isi-Uzo (186), Nkanu East (111), Nkanu West (179), Nsukka, Oji-River (317), Udenu (161), Udi (253) and Uzo-Uwani (337) applicants,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, head of the screening team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Stanley Ude, commended members of the team for their show of resilience and commitment throughout the period of the exercise.

Ude also thanked the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, for his unwavering support and assistance that made the exercise smooth and hitch-free.

“Accordingly, applicants have been enjoined to remain focused and have their fingers crossed, while they await official communication on the next stage of the recruitment.

“They have been cautioned to be wary of recruitment racketeers hell-bent on defrauding them under the guise of facilitating their enlistment into the force, as the exercise remains absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation,’’ he said.