37-year-old woman in court over N900,000 fraud charge

A 37-year-old woman, Funke Atoyebi, who allegedly obtained N900,000 from her friend under false pretences, on Monday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

The defendant, whose address was not provided by the court, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

Atoyebi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in October 2021 at 5, Ishiba Oluwo Street, Egbeda, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum from the complainant, Oluwakemisola Akintokun, in the guise of coordinating a thrift for her.

According to Aigbokhan, the defendant failed to coordinate the thrift with the said sum, but converted it to her personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, adding that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until February 23 for mention.