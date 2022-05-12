37-year-old victim of explosion buried in Kabba

A 37-year-old woman, Aisha Ibrahim, a victim of the explosion that occurred in Kabba, Kogi was buried on Thursday.

Ibrahim was among 16 victims of the Wednesday evening blast that occurred at a beer parlour around Lewu Junction in Kabba town.

A family member, Mohammed John told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that they were devastated by the news of the death of their daughter and sister.

“We were only called in the night of Wednesday that Aisha died in the hospital as a result of injuries she sustained from the explosion.

“We are from Okene but we have decided to bury our daughter and sister here according to Islamic rites this Thursday.

“As Muslims, we believe it is the act of God and have taken it in good faith, ” John said.

Also speaking, a Senior Nurse with St. John’s General Hospital, Kabbah, said:”when the explosion occurred, 16 victims were rushed to our hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, Aisha didn’t make it while four others were referred to Lokoja and Abuja for medical treatment.

“Presently we have only seven victims left under our care including a pregnant woman and a High Chief while others were treated and discharged.

“Some of the injured left on their own, ” the nurse said.

NAN reports the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Edward Egbuka, however, said reports indicated that it was a gas explosion and not a bomb blast.

Egbuka said that police operative were on top of the situation and that he would give more details on the explosion after investigations.