A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise, stunned the audience at an Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iwo Road, Oyo State when he told the court that he raped his 15-year-old daughter in order to protect her.

The accused, who was arraigned on a one-court charge of having canal knowledge of his daughter, in the charge‎ marked: Mi/271c/2019, committed the offence in December 2018 at Omo Village, Agbofieti, Ibadan in the Ibadan Magisterial District.

According to the prosecutor, Sunday Ogunremi, Wasiu “did rape her daughter (names withheld) without her consent, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 34, Sub-sections 1 and 2 of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2006”.

His plea was‎ declined during the arraignment and he was promptly ordered to be remanded in prison custody.

When the Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Olaniran, sought to know from the accused what could have pushed him into defiling his biological daughter, Orilonise, said that since he lost his wife a few years ago, he had been taking care of Adenike and her other siblings but that he committed the act in an attempt to protect her.

He said the incident happened as he was trying to ascertain if Adenike had lost her virginity, but that upon discovering that her daughter was still intact, he started having sex regularly with her in the morning before she would leave for school and at night.

The Magistrate berated the fathers who were fond of sexually abusing their daughters and other underaged girls, saying they were only allowing the devil to use them to destroy the society.

Having ordered that the accused be remanded in Agodi Prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, the Magistrate adjourned the matter till July 30, 2019 for mention.