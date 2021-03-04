A 37-year old farmer, Torkuma Agber, on Thursday appeared before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating an army officer and extorting money from his girlfriend.

Agber, who is from Afia Village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue, was charged with impersonation and extortion punishable under Sections 134 and 196 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.

The prosecutor, Insp Friday Kanshio told the court that the case was transferred from 72 Special Force Battalion, Nigeria Army Barrack, Makurdi, to the State CID, Makurdi via a letter dated Feb. 23, 2021.

Kanshio said that the letter stated that one Rita Akaa of Tse-Ayu Nyon Village, Makurdi, had reported at the base on Feb 21 that an army officer called Torkuma Agber had defrauded her of the sum of N80,000.

The complainant told the army that Agber who was wearing a military face cap claimed to be a second lieutenant serving in 72 Special Force Battalion.

She said that Agber started residing in her house and collected the sum of N80,000 from her with a promise to marry her.

Akaa further stated that the defendant also collected the sum of N4,000 from one Mgbangun Apande with a promise to recruit him into the Nigeria Army.

The prosecutor said that following the report and investigation, the police sent its personnel to House of Rest Church, Makurdi, and arrested Agber.

Akaa said further that a military face cap was recovered from the defendant during police investigation and he confessed to the crime.

When the case came up, Agber pleaded guilty to the charges against him, saying that he wore the military face cap to make his girlfriend Rita love him.

He also said that the money he collected from Rita was a loan which he intended to pay back.

The Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with a surety in the same amount.

Kor adjourned the matter to March 8, 2021 for hearing.