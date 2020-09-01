A 37-year-old farmer, Solomon Silas, has been remanded in a correctional facility by a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Katsina State over the alleged rape of a minor.

Silas is standing trial on a one count charge of rape, contrary to section 257 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, however, did not take the plea of the accused for lack of jurisdiction on the matter.

Ibrahim, who adjourned the case till September 7, ordered that the case file be forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Earlier, Mamman Audu, the state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, told the court that the victim was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kafanchan, where the case was referred to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for investigation.

Audu said the accused, who resides at Ungwan Wakili, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state, took the victim, a nine-year-old girl, to a bush and had carnal knowledge of her.

He said the accused gave her N100 and warned her not to tell anyone.