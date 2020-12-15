A total of 363 medical workers in Indonesia have died of COVID-19, according to the Indonesian Medical Association on Tuesday.

Of the 363 medical workers, 202 were doctors, 15 dentists and 146 nurses.

Meanwhile, of the 202 doctors, 107 were general practitioners, 92 were specialists, two were residents and one is still being verified.

The majority of the medical workers who died came from East Java, namely 41 doctors, two dentists and 43 nurses, followed by the capital city of Jakarta, North Sumatra and West Java.

In Jakarta, 31 doctors, five dentists and 21 nurses have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, while in North Sumatra, 24 doctors and three nurses have passed away.

In West Java, 20 doctors, four dentists and 19 nurses have died of COVID-19. (dpa/NAN)