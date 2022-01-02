362 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers nabbed in Kano — PPRO

The Kano State Police Command has said it arrested more than 2,354 suspects involved in various crimes in the state in 2021.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

He said that out of the number, 237 were suspected armed robbers, while 125 were suspected kidnappers.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the police also arrested 158 drug dealers, 89 fraudsters, 75 vehicle thieves, 49 tricycle thieves, 10 motorcycle thieves and 35 cattle rustlers.

He also that the Command arrested 1,576 thugs, popularly called Yan Dana, during the period under review.

The PPRO explained that the police were able to rescue 39 kidnapped victims and eight victims of human trafficking during the period.

He said: “The police recorded 29 cases of culpable homicide, with 31 victims killed.

“71 reported cases of rape were recorded, 84 cases of unnatural offence and arrested two suspected Boko Haram members.”

The police spokesperson said that the Command recovered 75 rifles, 54 locally made guns and large quantity of ammunition from the suspected criminals.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that it also recovered 125 vehicles, 94 tricycles and 54 motorcycles during the period under review.

He added that other items recovered were 1,718 SIM cards, 52 cattle, nine sheep, cannabis sativa, among others.

The PPRO commended the officers and men of the command, public, media and sister security agencies for their support towards achieving the successes.