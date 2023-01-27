36 Teams set for Lagos International Polo Tournament 

No fewer than 36 teams will slug it out at the 2023 NPA/GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament to jostle for top honours in four major titles and six subsidiary laurels.

The tournament is scheduled to gallop off from Saturday to February 19 at the Lagos Polo Club Ikoyi.

The ambitious teams fully armed with foreign professionals and fortified with thoroughbred Argentine horses are competing for The Silver Cup, The Lagos Low Cup, The Open Cup and the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup respectively.

The subsidiary prizes are: the Oba of Lagos, Governor’s Cup, Adedapo Ojora Memorial Cup, Sani Dangote Cup, the Italian Ambassador’s Cup and the Independence Cup and the Lagos Heritage Cup.

The Chief of Naval Cup, and the Independence Cup would also be won during the fiesta reputed as the oldest polo tournament in Africa, dating back to the early 1900s.

The glamorous event would be decided over three weeks of bumper-to-bumper polo actions with six equally matched teams jostling for the Open Cup from Jan. 28 to Feb.5 in the opening week.

The highly revered Majekodunmi Cup will take the centre stage from February 7 to February 12 with three teams including the defending champions, Lintex, former champions Leighton Kings and a debutant battling for the top prize.

The last week of February 7 would feature 27 teams drawn from major polo centres across the country locked in battle royale for the Low Cup and the Silver Cup, respectively.

The race for the two major prizes gallops off February 8, while the winners are billed to emerge on Febriaru19, in the final games of the tournament.

The Tournament’s Manager, Olumayowa Ogunnusi, said the three weeks of back-to-back polo competition would be worth the anticipation of polo enthusiasts.

Ogunnusi who commended the main sponsor GTCO and other sponsors said the Lagos Polo Club look forward to delivering great values for the sponsors and participants during the epoch fiesta as one of the biggest polo tournaments in Africa.

“It’s going to be three weeks of thrilling polo experience for our esteemed sponsors, partners and lovers of the noble game.

“I thinking it’s important to applaud our sponsors, for their consistency over the years, MTN form inception, we appreciate all our sponsors we couldn’t have gone this far without their support,” he said.

Polo Captain, Rotimi Makanjuela, who gave a break of the teams vying for top honours disclosed that professional players from Argentina, United Kingdom, South Africa, and professional umpires would also feature in the tournament.

Bode Makanjuola , the President Polo Club, said that the club is rejuvenated with the continuous infrastructural upgrade to ensure a successful outing.

Makanjuola said that the entire club had been primed for safety of players and horses in line with international standards.

He added that the 2023 edition promises an intense competition and a wonderful experience for players, guests and polo buffs alike with the numbsponsors,er of teams and the caliber of players who would showcase their skills.