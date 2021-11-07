36 candidates sit for Judges, Khadis selection examination in Jigawa

No fewer than 36 candidates sat in the preliminary examination for the post of High Court Judges and Khadis of Sharia Court of Appeal in Jigawa.

Alhaji Abbas Rufa’i, Director, Special Services and Protocol Matters, Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Sunday.

Rufa’i said the examination organised by Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission held on Nov. 4, at Manpower Development Institute (MDI), Dutse.

He said that the appointment processes commenced with the consent by Gov. Muhammdu Badaru and subsequent approval of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, to appoint two High Court Judges and three Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

The director said that 15 aspirants were vying for the vacancies of two High Court Judges while 21 others jostled for the position of three Khadis.

“The names of successful candidates will be forwarded to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for further action,” he said.