Thirty-five years after his execution for alleged involvement in a coup plot in 1986, the family of late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to grant him state pardon.

It should be recalled that the late General Vatsa along with other military officers was executed on March 5, 1986 after their alleged involvement in a coup plot.

While speaking with newsmen as part of activities to mark the 35 years anniversary of General Vatsa’s death, the day of his execution was set aside by his family and the entire Vatsa community in Gulu, Niger State for remembrance and special prayers for his soul.

Spokesperson for the family, Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, said: “Every 5th of March is always a dark day for the entire Vatsa Community and the immediate family.

“We mark that day with sadness and sorrow.

“Something was taken away from the family and the entire community.”

Jonathan Vatsa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, said the family decided to mark this year’s anniversary with an appeal to President Buhari to grant the late General Vatsa state pardon to enable the family to run a foundation in his honour

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State said as part of the anniversary of his death, the wife and children usually marked the day with a visit to an orphanage and widows because “after his execution, his wife became a widow, his children became orphans.

“That is why every 5th of March, his family visits an orphanage home.”

Vatsa further stated that though his brother was alleged to have plotted a coup, the family was passionately appealing to Buhari to consider him for a state pardon as it has been done to others.

He said: “The same way that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Oladipo Diya, late MKO Abiola and many others were all granted state pardons and integrated into the society, President Buhari should also consider our late brother and grant him state pardon.

“And as a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, our late brother contributed immensely to the development of Abuja.

“As at the time he was implicated in the alleged coup, he was just a Minister of the FCT and not commanding any troops.

“He was only fighting contractors for the development of Abuja.

“Ever since the execution, his death created a lot of setbacks in the family.

“Life has not been the same with the family and the entire Vatsa community because so many people depended on him for everything.

“We are, therefore, appealing to all his friends still living to support this cause so that he can be granted a pardon.

“Some Nigerians, like I said earlier, have enjoyed this privilege, so let Mr. President consider the late General Vatsa too for a state pardon.”