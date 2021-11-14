35-year-old man rapes siblings aged 16 and 13, impregnates one

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested Jude Nduka for raping two siblings in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and impregnating one of them.

The spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this development in a statement he issued on Saturday.

The statement read: “The Command’s Eagle-net Special Squad received a complaint from one woman (name withheld) of Okpanam Road, Asaba, against one Mr. Jude Nduka, 35, of 10 Obi Onuwe Street, Asaba.

“The complainant alleged that the suspect raped and impregnated her daughter (name withheld) age 16, and also raped and defiled her teenage daughter name (withheld) who is 13 years old.

“The Commander of Eagle Net detailed detectives to investigate.

“The detective swung into action and the suspect was arrested. Upon interrogation the suspect confessed to have committed the crimes.

“Medical examination on the said victims have been carried out.

The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.