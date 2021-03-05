The Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested one Kingsley Igwe, 35, for allegedly killing his wife, Onyinye Obi, with a kitchen knife.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Thursday.

Mohammed said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday at about 4am at his residence at Dueze Street, Otigba in 3-3 Area by Police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station.

He said: “Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Oyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex hospital for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

Mohammed said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, while the knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as exhibit.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas has directed the DPO of the station to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation,” he stated.