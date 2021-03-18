The National Economic Council (NEC) rose from its monthly meeting on Thursday, urging Nigerians to participate in the national vaccination programme when it is their turn.

This was just as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) revealed that the COVID-19 Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines have now been delivered to 35 states of the federation, except Kogi.

Dr Fiasal Shuaib, NPHCDA’s Executive Director, who disclosed this while making a presentation to the Council, explained that Kogi was yet to receive the vaccines due to its non-repair of its Cold-Chain Store coupled with the state’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccines.

“The vaccination application has been launched in most states’ Treatment Centres even against distractions and criticism of the FG’s efforts to ensure availability of vaccines in the nation. The roll-out of the vaccines across healthcare front-line workers and other health support staff was scheduled to commence by March 15, 2021, in some states, with the intention of wider coverage after the training of the states’ health workers across board.”

To ensure accountability in the distribution of the vaccines, Dr Faisal informed NEC that “the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) had been co-opted to support the PTF on vaccine accountability to ensure the safekeeping of the vaccines.

“There was a need for tight security around the vaccines in the states to avoid being vandalized by hoodlums. Meanwhile, there was a plan to commence weekly record of a dashboard showing level and efficacy of the inoculation by the end of Monday, March 15, 2021,” he said.

Faisal also assured that the second tranche of the vaccines would be received in the country before the second dose of the vaccines intake is concluded.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, chaired the virtual meeting, which was attended by state governors, FCT Minister, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, other ministers, and heads of government agencies and parastatals.

Osinbajo commended the agency for the smooth coordination of the nationwide distribution of the vaccines.

The council also received an update from the National Economic Council (NEC) ad hoc committee interfacing with the presidential taskforce on COVID 19 to ease the lockdown of the economy, by the chairman of the committee and governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; and the director-general of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

On the implementation of broadband access in the country, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, sought the support of NEC in the formulation and implementation of policies that will ease broadband penetration in Nigeria.

He said: “All states should support us by adhering to the N145 Right Of Way (ROW) charge per linear meter. The long-term benefits are far more than the initial fees being collected.

“We need a point of contact in each state as the interface on broadband and digital economy issues, and each state is also encouraged to have an institution or department to handle requests regarding broadband and the digital economy.”

Pantami told the council that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector recorded the highest growth rate of all the sectors of the Nigerian economy in both the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2020) and the entire year 2020 according to the Q4 2020 Report on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who also gave a presentation, told the council the PEBEC secretariat would be ready to support state governments in the development of their respective State Reform Action Plans.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, told the council that as at 16th March, 2021, Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance stood at $72,412,384.88; Stabilization Account balance, N24, 994, 821,242.14, and Natural Resources Development Fund Account balance stood at N90, 744,488,087.88.