No fewer than 35 persons were killed during an attack on six villages in Maru Emirate of Zamfara State.

This was revealed by the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Gado Maigari, when he briefed the State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who paid a sympathy visit to the affected villages.

The villages attacked by the gunmen were Dutsin Gari, Asha-lafiya, Rayau, Munkuru, Mahuta and Talli.

Maigari said residents of the affected villages require government’s help.

Matawalle sympathised with the communities, assuring them that his administration would soon come to their aid.

He said: “I want to sincerely sympathise with you over the attacks and loss of your loved ones.

“I assure you that I will do everything within my powers to make sure that you go back to your respective villages.

“I will very soon send some relief materials to all of you as soon as possible.”