35 killed as fresh crisis erupts in Jos

About 35 people have reportedly been killed at Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Eagle Online gathered that houses were also burnt down in the attack.

This is coming barely one week after 27 travelers were killed in Gada-biyu – Rukuba road, still in Jos North LGA.

Yakubu Bagudu, a resident, confirmed the fresh attack to Daily Trust on Wednesday morning.

He said more than 30 people were killed, adding that security personnel had been deployed in the area.

The Eagle Online cannot independently verify the casualty figure.

The Plateau State Police Command is yet to give details of the incident as at the time of filing this report.

The attack happened hours after headquarters 3 Division of Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna, alleged a plot by some merchants to perpetrate unrest in Jos and its environs.