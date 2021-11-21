34th NAFEST: Ekiti emerges overall winner, Rivers wins big

Ekiti State, the land of honour, has emerged overall winner of the 34th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

This was announced during the closing ceremony on Saturday at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The theme for the festival was: “Celebrating, National Unity in Diversity,” as over 30 states of the federation featured during the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 34th NAFEST, hosted by Ekiti State, commenced November 14 and was declared closed by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Ekiti State has bagged the first position, Rivers State second, Bayelsa and Benue States joint third position, Delta and Nasarawa States came fourth, while Ogun and Lagos States got the fifth position.

Rivers State, the treasure base of the nation, specifically won big as the state won the best costumed state, state with the largest contingents for 34th NAFEST and best in synergy and teamwork.

And for the competitive events, Rivers State got first position in traditional cuisine competition, children essay writing, children’s arts and crafts, children’s tales by moonlight and Nigeria fabric and interior decorations competitions.

Rivers State got second position in archery and children drama competitions, third position in traditional board game, indigenous fabric and fashion competitions.

Rivers State remained unmatched by all other states present.

Hon. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, excited over the state’s victory, said this would spur the state to do more in promoting nation’s culture.

Briggs-Oniyide expressed excitement that though the state got overall best position, the first position was keenly contested for.

She said this had come as a challenge for the state to perform better in the next edition of the festival, adding that Rivers Atate is capable of uniting the nation.

She said: “I’m excited.

“We have gotten it back to back.

“This shows that the first position was keenly contested for and we were nearly there.

“This comes as a challenge for us to be better in the next edition.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rivers, Imo and Kogi States got best costumed states, Bayelsa and Rivers States the largest contingents for 34th NAFEST, while Sokoto, Yobe and Taraba States emerged the best behaved and disciplined states.

For the most improved state, Jigawa and Gombe States won; Ondo, Nasarawa and Kano States won the most creative and innovative state in design packaging and presentation; while Borno, Kaduna and Benue States won most consistent states.

Osun, Niger and Zamfara States got the best entrepreneur state; Bauchi, Plateau and Abia States won the best in digital marketing of Arts; while Lagos, Rivers, Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory got the best in synergy and teamwork.

For the competitive events in traditional cuisine competition, FCT and Imo got fifth position, Bayelsa State came fouth, Ekiti and Delta States won third position, Nasarawa State took second, while Rivers State emerged first.

For Children essay writing, Lagos State bagged fifth position, Nasarawa State came fourth, Gombe State got third position, Benue State had second position, while Ekiti State and Rivers State emerged first.

In children’s arts and crafts competition, FCT got fifth position, Benue State won fourth, Ogun State had third position, Lagos State took second position, while Ekiti State emerged first.

For archery competition, Kaduna State got fourth position, Rivers third, Borno second, while Ekiti and Nasarawa States are joint winners.