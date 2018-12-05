349 communities get N72m grant in Ogun

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun on Wednesday presented cheques of N72 million to 349 Community Development Associations in the state as grant-in-aid to support their self-help projects.

Presenting the cheques to various CDAs in Abeokuta, Amosun said that the grants should be used judiciously for the well-being of the people.

He described community development associations as major stakeholders in the development of the state.

The governor commended the past and present Chairmen of Community Development Committees for their contribution toward the development of their various communities.

He noted that the role of CDAs in building a better community could not be overemphasised.

The governor also said projects being initiated and executed by CDAs such as boreholes, schools, filling stations and hospitals among others would go a long way in uplifting the living standard of the people.

Amosun said: “The capacity building initiative of the CDAs toward having good community leadership in our communities has helped in maintaining the peaceful atmosphere that is prevalent in our dear state.”

He applauded them for the peaceful atmosphere in the state which he noted was one of the factors that had earned the state the industrial capital status of the nation.

The governor gave an assurance that cooperative societies would be given an enabling environment to thrive just as he enjoined them to eschew violence in the forth coming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the wife of the governor, Olufunso Amosun, was honoured with an Award of Excellence in Community Development by the state CDAs.

In her remarks, the governor’s wife appreciated the gesture of the association, promising not to relent in her support.

She also thanked the CDAs for their support to the present administration while urging them to make adequate use of the grants.

She said: “The grants will impact on the state positively.’’

arlier, the Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Gbenga Adenmosun, said the grants were in appreciation of the voluntary and selfless contribution of CDAs to the growth and development of the state.

Adenmosun said the CDAs had benefitted immensely from the present administration in the areas of capacity building, cash gifts and hectares of lands for the council secretariats.