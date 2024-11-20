33,955 applicants jostle for 2,208 Cross River civil service jobs

No fewer than 33,955 applicants have applied to fill the advertised 2,208 job vacancies in the Cross River civil service.

In a document obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, the state Civil Service Commission shortlisted 956 from the total number of applicants.

The document dated November 19 and signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Sir Maurice Effiwatt, showed that the number of applications included 31,818 for the core civil service and 2,137 for the state health sector.

The government had advertised 2,000 and 208 spaces for the core service jobs and the health sector respectively.

According to the document by the commission, from the 31,818 applicants for the core service, only 750 were shortlisted, while 206 from the 2,137 applications were shortlisted for the health sector.

A further breakdown of the figure revealed that applications for clerical officers were the highest with 8,358 applicants, followed by administrative officers and messengers with 7,700 and 1,916 applicants respectively.

The three least positions applied for were firemen, drivers and security with 370, 401 and 551 applications respectively.

Similarly, in the health sector, applicants for the nursing profession were the highest with 1,184 followed by that of medical laboratory scientists and public health/environmental health that had 446 and 300 each.

According to the Commission, respective applicants would be notified of the date and time for the interview.

Post Views: 1