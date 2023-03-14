33-year-old single mother arrested for killing her landlord

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, for killing her 50-year-old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, over a minor disagreement.

According to available information, the single mother was arrested by the Command’s operatives on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota Divisional Police Headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo, who reported that his brother, Monday Oladele, had a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of electricity bill and in the process, the said tenant grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

Consequently, the landlord fell unconsciously on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota, where the Doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Ota Division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

On interrogation, Ossai claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill, but she insisted that until water was directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in, she will not pay the electricity or any other utility bill.

This led to a scuffle between them, consequent upon which the suspect grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

The deceased subsequently slumped and he was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.