33-year-old man nabbed for raping 27-year-old lady in Ogun

A 33-year-old man, Imoleayo Adekoya, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 27-year-old lady (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Saturday following a report lodged at Sakora Divisional Police Headquarters, Sagamu.

The victim, who lodged the complaint, said while she was coming from Ipoji area, she was accosted by the suspect who accused her of not greeting him.

She stated further that she apologised to him not to be annoyed, that it was because she didn’t know him.

But surprisingly, Adekoya pounced on her and started beating her and dragged her to the back of his house, where he forcefully tore her clothes and had sex with her despite her shouting and struggling.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sakora Division, CSP Rowland Dahunsi, quickly detailed his detectives to follow the victim, who was accompanied to the station by her father, to the scene where the suspect, who was identified by the victim, was promptly arrested with the assistance of the people around.

On interrogation, Adekoya confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and medical report.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.