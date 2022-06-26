33-year-old man nabbed for allegedly beheading son

A 33-year-old man, Gabriel Volts, has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly beheading his son for ritual purposes.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, revealed the crime in a statement he issued on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said Volts took his 20 months old son to a bush, Etinabobo in Edo State, and used a hand saw to cut off his head.

He then buried him beside a palm tree.

He said: “The suspect was arrested after the child went missing, and the suspect lied to the wife that the son was with his sister in Warri, which turned out to be false.

“This prompted the wife to be suspicious.

“So, she reported to the Police.

“Suspect has confessed to the alleged crime.”