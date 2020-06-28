A 33-year-old father, Chibuike Kalu, has admitted having sexual intercourse with his daughter.

The father, who confessed to the crime, has since been arrested by the police.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, the incident was reported on June 26, 2020 at about 7:30pm at Bariga Police Station.

Kalu, said to be of Amodu Street, Bariga, admitted to committing the crime.

His daughter was taken to Mirabel Centre Ikeja for medical treatment and forensic examination.

Elkana said Kalu will be charged to Court soon.

