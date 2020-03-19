33 countries in Africa report COVID-19 cases – WHO

The World Health Organisation Regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo says there are now 633 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa in 33 countries.
The UN health agency disclosed this on its regional official Twitter account: @WHOAFRO.
According to WHO, there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths as at Thursday.
In past 24 hours, the agency said the Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia had announced first cases.
It said: “WHO is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics and treatment.
“Take care while travelling to stop the spread of germs and protect yourself against COVID-19.
“Avoid unprotected close contact with anyone developing cold or flu-like symptoms.
“Immediately seek medical care if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing,’’ it advised.
