33 arrested as police recover eight explosives, 8000 ammunition in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested 33 suspects for various crimes, including cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and human trafficking in various parts of the state.

The police command also said its operatives recovered eight explosives and about 8000 ammunition resulting from an aggressive clampdown on crime and criminality in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, disclosed this during a joint security briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Adepoju said the feat was achieved in collaboration with sister security operatives within the last seven months (January to August), but disclosed that most of the high-profile crimes were smashed within the period of the State of Emergency declared in the state.

He added that some of the arrested suspects include seven daredevil cutists who killed a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Bright Owhor, in the D/line axis of Port Harcourt.

“In the past months, the Rivers State Police Command, working in close synergy with the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services and other critical security stakeholders, have made remarkable progress in our sustained operations to curb criminal activities across the State.

“Through this united effort, we have intensified our crackdown on violent crimes, leading to the arrest of numerous suspects involved in heinous offences such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, human trafficking, and murder, as well as the recovery of vital exhibits.

“Arrest of vandals at an oil-spilled well in Kpean community, Khana Local Government Area). The crime was committed on 10th August 2025,” CP Adepoju stated.

He gave the names of some of the suspected vandals as, Joseph Nsukpe, aged 38, James Nkpogio, (20), Godspower Ngbam (28), Happy Mdor (27) and Apolebabari Ibede (35) among others.

The Police Commissioner said among the eight explosive devices recovered were ‘Three GXI Dynamites’.

He listed the suspect who murdered the lawyer and withdrew his funds after collecting his Automated Teller Machine Card as Prince Samuel, aged 30, Daniel Godwin (25), Henry Peter (24), Godfrey Emmanuel a.k.a. Ibu (30), gang leader, Chukwu Nneji (34), Justice Dimkpa (27), Promise Wikere (22).

The CP further said eleven MTN SIM cards, four locally made pistols, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, two live cartridges, one mini bus and one Toyota Camry were recovered from the suspects.

CP Adepoju gave a breakdown of the arrest and recovery as follows: ’21 AK 47 rifles, 66 locally made guns, 800 ammunition, four magazines, eight Revolver Pistols, 115 Vehicles, 34 Pump action and two Dane guns’.

Others listed include’ Two Scorpions Sub-machine Gun, one Lar Riffle, eight explosives, 33 arrested suspects, 10 English-made pistols, two GMP, 67 Cartridges and 15 Conventional ammunition.

Speaking further, Adepoju lauded the synergy amongst the various security agencies in the state, saying the State Police Command under his watch remains committed to the safety and security of the lives and properties of all citizens and residents.

“These operations reflect a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public confidence in law enforcement agencies, especially as it concerns the upcoming chairmanship/councillorship elections,” he stated.

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public to partner with the security agencies in giving credible information to enable the outfits to serve the people better.

