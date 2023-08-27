32nd Anniversary: Gov. Buni congratulates Yobe people

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has congratulated the people of the State on the 32nd anniversary of its creation.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor on Sunday in Damaturu.

“The people of the state have every reason to appreciate Allah (SWT) for the journey in spite of the challenges, tribulations and ugly experiences that bedevilled the state.

“We appreciate the founding fathers of our dear state for their foresight and commitment in ensuring we became a state 32 years ago.

“The resilience, support and cooperation of our people had been quite rewarding in our journey to have travelled this far and achieved this much with more hope for prosperity.

“Although we had faced some daring challenges that threatened our existence as a state.

“Alhamdulillah, we have weathered the storm and moved ahead for a better and prosperous state,” Buni was quoted as saying.

The governor thanked the people for supporting government’s policies and programmes on the post Boko Haram Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction process for a better Yobe.

Buni also commended Yobe people in the diaspora for their contributions and interest in the developments at home

He added: “We appreciate your contributions and the zeal to collectively move our state forward.”

Buni said that his administration would continue to invest and collaborate with security agencies for a safer and prosperous state

“We are grateful to the security agencies and the people of the state for the collective determination to fight insecurity,” he said.

Buni assured that government would continue to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, wealth creation and employment, commerce, water, sanitation and environment, among others, to fast-track development in the state.

“Our youth are our future, therefore, our government shall continue to invest in the youth, and give them more opportunities to participate in governance to create a prosperous future for the state.

“I am particularly happy with the zeal of pursuing education among our youth.

“Today, we have many young men who have distinguished themselves in academics with many more aspiring to do more, just as others are engaged in many other enterprising fields with great signs of prosperity.

“These commitments gives us more hope for a very prosperous Yobe state.

“Government will create the enabling environment to support you to realise your potential and contribute your quota to the development of the state” Buni added.

He enjoined the people to promote peaceful coexistence, urging that political, cultural and religious differences should not be allowed to create hate and setbacks in the collective drive and onerous task of building a prosperous Yobe.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to protect our state, guide us to serve the people better, and bless our people with good health, abundant wealth, and a prosperous future” Buni prayed.