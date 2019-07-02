Four months after he was kidnapped, the head of President Muhammadu Buhari’s village head in Katsina State, Musa Umar, has been rescued, Channels Television is reporting.

Umar, kidnapped on March 1, 2019, is also the father-in-law of President Buhari’s ADC.

Channels Television said a security source within the Presidency, who craved anonymity, confirmed the development to it.

The source said Umar was rescued in Kano.

Umar, the Magajin Garin Daura, was abducted in his Daura residence shortly after observing the Maghrib prayer two months ago.