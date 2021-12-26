32-year-old technician arrested for stabbing union leader to death

A 32-year-old Fridge/Air-conditioning technician, Toheeb Akanji, aka T. Cash, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for stabbing to death 42-year-old Damilare Babatunde Oladipupo, a member of one of the transport unions in Ogun State.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said Akanji was arrested following a distress call received at Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters at about 12:30am from one Oluomo, that Oladipupo, aka No Story, who came to Blue Roof Hotel in Adiyan Gasline to celebrate with the hotel owner, has been stabbed to death by an unknown person.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

On getting there, it was discovered that the deceased was lured out of the hotel and stabbed severally on the chest, hand and face.

It was also discovered that he struggled with his assailant, which made him to seize the cardigan the suspect wore as well as the knife he used to stab him.

Oladipupo was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, who was immediately informed, promptly directed that the suspect must be hunted for and brought to book within 24 hours.

Upon the CP’s directive, Kuranga and his men embarked on intelligence-based investigation.

At about 5pm on December 25, 2021, Akanji was arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed killing the deceased, but blamed it on the devil.

He stated that he came to the hotel to find out who beat and injured one of his boys, but on getting there, the deceased accosted him and started fighting with him.

It was then he brought out the knife he came with and used it to stab him.

Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.