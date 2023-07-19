32-year-old suspected drug addict strangles mother to death

828 828

A 32-year-old suspected drug addict, Samson Sikiru, has allegedly strangled his mother to death in Itanrin area of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omotola Odutola, on Tuesday.

The suspect was said to have been on drugs for some time and being managed by his deceased mother.

He however killed her overnight after the Eid-el-Kabir festivity, which he came to spend with the family.

The discovery was made by his younger brother who returned from his workplace, where he is a night guard.

ALSO READ:

Odutola said: “He had remained with his mother whom he visited during the Sallah celebrations, even though he is known for his retard tendency, but his condition was being managed to the best of the knowledge of his mother.

“It is not yet clear if there was any provocation by his mother, but preliminary investigation revealed that earlier the same day he was tied up in the house, only for him to lose himself and descended on his mother and strangled her.

“The body was seen lying on the bed on the arrival of SP Murphy, the DPO, but on closer observation, marks of violence were found around the deceased mother.

“Lacerations were discovered, found around her right leg, proving that there was force and violence.

“Samson Sikiru is still in the police custody, but nothing much has been gotten from him as he has not answered any coherent questions put across to him.”