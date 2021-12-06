32-year-old man arrested for beating 30-year-old man to death over N50

A 32-year-old man, Biodun Adebiyi, of 35, Oladun Street, Ikotun, Lagos has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for beating a 30-year-old cigarette seller to death over N50 balance.

This was disclosed by the Spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on December 5, 2021 following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional Police Headquarters by the father of the deceased, Adamu Abubakar.

The father of the deceased reported that Adebiyi came to his shop at Ajegunle area of Idiroko at about 2pm to buy cigarettes and his son, Mukaila Adamu, attended to him.

He stated further that at about 10pm, the suspect came back and demanded for N50 balance.

This led to argument between him and his son.

In the course of the argument, the suspect descended heavily on Mukaila with fist blow, consequent upon which his son collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Idiroko Police Division, Chief Superintendent of Police, Shadrach Oriloye, quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at mortuary for autopsy.