32 players listed for Aruna Cadet Invitational Championships

Thirty-two cadet players have been listed for the maiden Aruna Cadet U-15 Invitational Championships taking place at Eko Club in Lagos on Sunday, October 17.

The one-day tournament is aimed at unearthing talents as well as part of the Quadri Aruna’s contribution to table tennis in Nigeria.

The tournament sponsored and organized by Aruna Sports Club and Academy in conjunction with Eko Club and it is part of Africa’s highest-ranked player’s commitment to the development of the sport at the grassroots level.

According to the format of the tournament, the 32 players made up of 16 boys and 16 girls will be drawn into four groups of four players each in a group. They are expected to play a round-robin format with the top two players in each group advancing to the second stage of the competition.

“I believe that helping and young players is another way to raise the profile of the sport and also assist the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) to identify talents at a tender age. The tournament will have in attendance some of the members of the club who are eager to support table tennis in the country,” Aruna said.

The majority of the players listed for the tournament are Lagos-based while four of them (two boys and two girls) are from Oyo State and they are to be sponsored by Aruna for the tournament.

Apart from the tournament, Aruna is also expected to play matches with some of the members of the clubs and the event will afford him officially launch the Aruna Sports Club and Academy at Eko Club with four table tennis boards already donated to the club by the two-time Nigeria Open champion.