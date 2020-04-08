31-year-old man appears in court for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

A 31-year-old man, Joe Sunday, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Sunday, whose address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 30 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant raped a 12-year-old girl, who is his neighbour’s daughter.

Oriyomi told the court that whenever the defendant noticed that the victim’s parent are not around, he seized the opportunity to commit the crime.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

He told the court that the duplicate copy of the case file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution’s office for legal advice.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Olanike Adegoke, ordered that the defendant be kept in police custody pending issuance of legal advice.

Adegoke adjourned the case until April 22 for mention.