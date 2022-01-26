30th Convocation: 58 FUT Minna, graduates finish with first class

Authority of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna has announced that 58 finalists would graduate with first class degrees at the incoming institution’s 30th convocation ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, announced this Wednesday at a press briefing in Minna to mark the 38th Founders’ Day and 30th Convocation of the University, indicating that 948 of the graduands are in the second class upper category, while 2,047 are in second class lower. A total of 801 graduands he disclosed finished with third class with 38 pass degrees.

VC added that a total of 5,049 students would be awarded degrees and diplomas, out of which, a total of 3,892 students would receive first degrees, while 836 would be awarded Masters degrees. Also, 121 others will be awarded Doctorate degrees while 200 will receive post-graduate diplomas.

According to him “out of those graduating with First Degrees, fifty eight (58) obtained First Class, while nine hundred and forty eight (948) are in the Second Class Upper Division. A total of 2,047 are in Second Class Lower Division, eight hundred and one (801) in Third Class while thirty eight (38) are graduating with Pass Degrees.

Prof Bala added that a total of 270 students from. 200 to 500 levels that fall in First Class range, represented by a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.5% and above will be offered partial Scholarships, while 10 winners of gold, silver and bronze medals at various national and International competitions will be given various cash prizes in appreciation of their efforts and as a means of motivation for future outstanding performances.

The VC disclosed further that the institution will confer Hononary Doctorate Degrees to four eminent Nigerians, including a former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Salad Rabiu, President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina and Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Melee Kolo Kyari.