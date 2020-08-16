The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Nigeria Agip oil Company, Nigeria Content Development Management Board, DE COON Services Limited alongside other Joint Ventures Partners have again been summoned by the House Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) over a $30 million debt

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Musa Adar (APC-Sokoto), disclosed to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

Recall that DE COON Services Limited had petitioned the House, accusing Nigeria Agip Oil Company of refusing to pay over $30 million and N70 million accrued outstanding bills for engineering jobs executed in a contract it won via tender for the company since 2014, amongst other infractions that are inimical to the terms contained in the contract.

The committee had on July 29 this year summoned NAOC, NNPC and Oando, the other JV partners, to appear on August 12 to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegations.

However, NCDMB, which was named in the petition, had honoured the committee’s invitation on August 12, while NNPC, Agip among others failed to show up.

Adar, who assured that the committee would not relent in its effort in ensuring justice prevails, said: “Agip had refused attending the hearing citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NAOC had indicated willingness to appear online and make submissions on the accusations, but this is not tidy because the lockdown has been lifted.

“Agip oil and gas production has been going on and even the House has been sitting daily since.

“So Agip should appear before it as directed.”

Adar noted that the few weeks grace given the companies involved was just to ensure all parties were present at the next adjourned date to ensure fair hearing, hence the need for them to show up otherwise the investigation would go on as planned.