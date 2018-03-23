30,000 visitors for All Nigeria Festival in Lagos

No fewer than 30,000 visitors would converged on Lagos for the first edition of All Nigeria Festival, scheduled for April 13, to April 15, says organisers.

Kupa Victory, organiser of the event, told News Agency of Nigeria that the festival is in partnership with Lagos State Government, as the initiative is in tandem with government’s drive for promoting the city as a tourism hub.

Victory said: “In tandem with diversifying Nigeria’s economy and continued dependence on crude oil as a source of revenue, it is time the private sector takes the bull by the horns, to take charge of the tourism sector.

“This urge in turn gives rise to the inspiration for us entrepreneurs to partner with the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

“To create a market place which will feature cuisines and culture of the West African country, culminating into a festive exhibition.’’

He mentioned some of the activities for the event as; exhibition of food, fashion, local beverage, arts and craft, cultural dance and live music.

Victory, a veteran musician, said that the three-day national event was designed to showcase and promote different tribes, cultures and traditions of Nigerians, through all states participation across the country.

He also assured international tourists and guests of adequate security from the Lagos State Police command and private security.

The venue of the event is the main bowl of the Tafawa Balewa Square.