3,000 Nigerians join YP4T to build  stronger youth-led movement

More than 3,000 Nigerians have now joined Young Professionals for Tinubu (YP4T), a dynamic and fast-growing youth-driven movement dedicated to leadership, policy engagement, and economic empowerment.

From Lagos to Kano, Oyo to Abuja, YP4T’s expanding membership reflects the increasing recognition among young Nigerians that national progress is best achieved through active participation rather than passive observation.

Founded in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for economic transformation, YP4T has quickly established itself as a mobilizing force for young professionals who see themselves not just as beneficiaries of development but as key drivers of it.

Across multiple states, its members are actively working to strengthen Nigeria’s economic, technological, and entrepreneurial landscape, ensuring that young people are not left behind in the country’s evolving growth story. With an economy valued at over $440 billion and a youth population that makes up more than 60% of Nigeria’s 200 million citizens, the impact of an organized and engaged professional youth network cannot be overstated.

Through direct interventions in education, career development, and entrepreneurship, YP4T has already begun making a tangible impact. In the past six months, the movement has facilitated over N50 million in small business support, connected more than 1,200 young Nigerians to industry mentors across finance, technology, and governance, and provided professional development training to over 800 early-career professionals.

Also Read:

Its education-focused initiatives have also led to the launch of the YP4T Scholarship & Skills Fund, which has supported university students and technical training beneficiaries in multiple states, ensuring that economic hardship does not derail potential.

Speaking on the significance of this milestone, Alex Oware, Regional Director of YP4T noted that the energy and enthusiasm among Nigerian professionals is a clear indicator of a national shift toward youth-led development. He emphasized that beyond conversations, YP4T is focused on real impact. “We are building a generation that is ready to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to national growth. The rapid expansion of our network is proof that young Nigerians want to be involved in shaping the country’s future.

“The best way to honour the administration’s vision for national development is not just to support it but to become part of the execution—ensuring that policies translate into opportunities for people across the country.”

With a global economy increasingly shaped by innovation, digital transformation, and skills-based growth, Nigeria’s ability to leverage its youth population as a competitive advantage is key to future success. Countries that have seen rapid economic expansion, such as South Korea, India, and Singapore, have all placed structured investments in their young workforce at the center of their policies. Nigeria, with an annual graduate output of over 600,000 students, has an opportunity to turn its youth into a global workforce powerhouse, and movements like YP4T are providing a structured platform to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity.

Members across multiple industries have expressed how joining YP4T has helped them connect to opportunities they previously struggled to access.

One of the beneficiaries of the YP4T professional development initiative, Raphael Utoku, described how the movement helped him transition from struggling to find his first job to securing a role in a multinational company. “I joined YP4T because I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself. Beyond the leadership discussions and the networking, I gained practical mentorship that has completely transformed my career path. It’s the kind of community that young professionals in Nigeria have needed for a long time.”

YP4T’s growth is a direct reflection of its members’ commitment to building a stronger, globally competitive Nigeria. As the network expands, its next phase will focus on providing additional funding support for small businesses, scaling mentorship programs to reach more sectors, and launching policy engagement forums that give young professionals a direct voice in national decision-making. The momentum behind the movement is a reminder that real change happens when young people take ownership of their future, and YP4T is ensuring that no young Nigerian is left behind in this era of national transformation.

For more information on YP4T’s programs or to become a member, visit YP4T on Instagram.

Post Views: 10