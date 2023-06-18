300 Ogun workers seek promotion to higher grades

No fever than 300 officers in the Ogun State Civil Service who have acquired additional qualification are seeking for upgrade into the Professional and Sub-Professional officer’s cadre have sat for upgrading examination.

Speaking to journalists during the monitoring exercise of the examination which was held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, the Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi said the upgrading would encourage officers to always acquire knowledge that would help them in career progression.

Engr. Odebunmi, according to his Press Officer, Fatimah Alatishe, expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the examination and the commitment of officers in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards the implementation of the developmental agenda of government in uplifting the state to an enviable heights .

He assured workers in the State that the present administration would not relent in providing necessary resources and support to improve their productivity.

“Civil Servants are not lazy, you see a lot of them trying to improve themselves by going to school to acquire more knowledge and doing more to enhance their productivity. This is a positive step to achieve more success in the service of the State.

“Despite the fact that government is aware that this exercise will have increased effect on labour earnings, Civil Servants cannot be stagnant, as they are providing their service, they also must be recognized and be renumerated”, he said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Commission, Adedayo Somoye appreciated the state government for creating an enabling working environment for the Civil Servants to flourish and focus in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Titilayo Osoko of the Ministry of Information and Strategy and Mr. Moses Bankole from the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), lauded the State government and the Civil Service Commission for the conduct of the examination, saying it would bring about exceptional growth and developmental workforce.