300-level student abducted in Kwara, ransom demanded

A 300-level female student of the Kwara State University, Malete, Moro Local Government Area, Kadeejah Isiaq, has been kidnapped.

The kidnap incident was confirmed on Tuesday by the management of the institution in a statement.

Isiaq was said to be a student of the Mass Communication Department.

She was reported to have been kidnapped on Sunday night in Malete as she returned to her hostel alongside other students.

According to the statement by the institution’s Director of Public Relations, AbdulRazaq Sanni, the management of the institution has been working with relevant security agencies in the state to ensure the release of the student.