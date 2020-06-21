The management of the Kwara State University, Malete has condoled with the family of one of its students, Fatima Abdullah, who allegedly committed suicide in Abuja.

The 300 Level female Law student was said to have killed herself in her Abuja home on June 18.

A statement by AbdulRazaq Sanni, the Director, University Relations at the institution, on Sunday in Ilorin said: “KWASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, on behalf of the governing council, management, staff and students of the university, extended heartfelt condolences to her family.”

While sympathising with family over the sad loss, Akanbi enjoined parents and guardians to be sensitive to their children and wards’ unusual behaviours, especially when they notice withdrawal syndrome in their attitude.

He said: “We also encourage every student to explore all avenues in seeking solutions to inevitable difficulties of any dimensions rather than resorting to unsavoury acts.

“We pray Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.”

NAN reports that this is not the first time the institution will record suicide by members of its academic community.

On November 17, 2017, a lecturer in the Department of Crop Production, College of Agriculture of the university, Dr. Solomon Osunlola, was also reported to have committed suicide.